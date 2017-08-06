close
Now Shikhar Dhawan is expectedly a joyous man and he took to Twitter to express his happiness! 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 6, 2017 - 20:21
WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan’s Friendship Day fun with teammates Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara

New Delhi: As the world celebrates Friendship Day on August 6 (Sunday), the Indian cricketers have a double celebration to catch. Firstly the celebration for Friendship Day and then another one for the Colombo Test win.

Now Shikhar Dhawan is expectedly a joyous man and he took to Twitter to express his happiness! Joining him with the fun were his teammates Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara. Watch the video that Dhawan posted on Twitter on Sunday to wish everyone on the occasion of Friendship Day.

A five-wicket haul from Ravindra Jadeja helped India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53-runs in the Colombo Test on Sunday, thus taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Following on Day Four at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Sri Lanka came out with a spirited performance and showed some signs of promise in their second innings. However, they suffered another batting collapse and were ultimately bundled out for 386, thus handing India yet another comprehensive win.

The hosts, who displayed a shambolic batting performance in the first innings and got for 183, showed great fightback in the second, courtesy inspiring batting performances from Kusal Mendis (110) and Dimuth Karunaratne (141). (With wires inputs)

