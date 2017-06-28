close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan shares video of Team India's gym session in West Indies

Dhawan is in sublime form after returning to the national side. He was the leading scorer at the ICC Champions Trophy, for the second successive edition. In this tour, he has scored 87 and 63 so far.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 17:42
WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan shares video of Team India&#039;s gym session in West Indies
Courtesy: Instagram (shikhardofficial)

New Delhi: In a rare Instagram post by Shikhar Dhawan, the India opener shared a video of Team India's gym session on Tuesday. Virat Kohli & Co are in the West Indies for a limited-overs' series.

The first match of the five-match ODI series was washed out on Friday at Port of Spain, then India won the next match by 105 runs on Sunday at the same venue. The third match will be played on Friday at North Sound.

Dhawan, who keeps a dignified presence on social media with limited posts, wrote "Off day or not , training is alwys on with fun!"

In the video, the 31-year-old was seen lighting weights even as skipper Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya got themselves busy with their respective drills.

Here's the video:

 

Off day or not , training is alwys on with fun !!

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on

Pandya also shared a photo. He wrote, "Gym culture at its best with the team. What an atmosphere for the fitness aficionados."

Dhawan is in sublime form after returning to the national side. He was the leading scorer at the ICC Champions Trophy, for the second successive edition. In this tour, he has scored 87 and 63 so far.

TAGS

Shikhar DhawanIndia vs West Indiescricket videocricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

BCCI planning to organise &#039;Mini IPL&#039; with UAE as most favoured venue, confirms Rajeev Shukla
cricket

BCCI planning to organise 'Mini IPL' with UAE as...

Vijay Mallya paves way to remove &#039;India&#039; from F1 team name
Other Sports

Vijay Mallya paves way to remove 'India' from F1...

John McEnroe suggests men vs women contest to solve Serena Williams debate
Tennis

John McEnroe suggests men vs women contest to solve Serena...

Suresh Raina, wife Priyanka meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Netherlands – See pics!
cricket

Suresh Raina, wife Priyanka meet Prime Minister Narendra Mo...

Wimbledon actually helps me concentrate better, says defending champion Andy Murray
Tennis

Wimbledon actually helps me concentrate better, says defend...

Ramkumar Ramanathan‏ thanks Leander Paes for support after stunning World No. 8 Dominic Thiem in Antalya Open
Tennis

Ramkumar Ramanathan‏ thanks Leander Paes for support after...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video