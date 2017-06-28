WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan shares video of Team India's gym session in West Indies

New Delhi: In a rare Instagram post by Shikhar Dhawan, the India opener shared a video of Team India's gym session on Tuesday. Virat Kohli & Co are in the West Indies for a limited-overs' series.

The first match of the five-match ODI series was washed out on Friday at Port of Spain, then India won the next match by 105 runs on Sunday at the same venue. The third match will be played on Friday at North Sound.

Dhawan, who keeps a dignified presence on social media with limited posts, wrote "Off day or not , training is alwys on with fun!"

In the video, the 31-year-old was seen lighting weights even as skipper Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya got themselves busy with their respective drills.

Pandya also shared a photo. He wrote, "Gym culture at its best with the team. What an atmosphere for the fitness aficionados."

Dhawan is in sublime form after returning to the national side. He was the leading scorer at the ICC Champions Trophy, for the second successive edition. In this tour, he has scored 87 and 63 so far.