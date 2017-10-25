Watch: Shikhar Dhawan survives umpiring howler with instant review

New Delhi: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan scored a brisk half-century to help India to a series-levelling six-wicket win against New Zealand in their second ODI match in Pune. But his knock was not devoid of drama. He, in fact, survived a umpiring howler.

Chasing 231 runs, India relied on Dhawan's tenacity as the Kiwis continue to fight for every single run. In the 21st over, Colin Munro missed the line, going down. But the Kiwis went for a huge caught behind appeal with umpire Chettithody Shamsuddin nodding in agreement.

Soon, Dhawan sought Dinesh Karthik feedback and went for the review.

Here's the video, courtesy BCCI:

He was batting on 46 when the umpire made the mistake. Dhawan soon reached his 22nd ODI fifty. He went onto make 68 off 84 balls with the help of five fours and two sixes.

India lost the series opener in Mumbai by seven wickets in Mumbai. The third and final match will be played on Sunday (29 October) at Green Park, Kanpur.