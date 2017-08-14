close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's dance moves at post-match presentation ceremony

Dhawan, who was initially not named in the squad for the Test series got an opportunity due to Murali Vijay's injury. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 21:09
WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s dance moves at post-match presentation ceremony
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan was awarded the man-of-the-series for his brilliant form on his return to Test cricket as India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs to win the three-match series 3-0.

He was so elated to win the award that he danced his way to the podium to receive his trophy and prize money.

The southpaw hammered 358 runs from four innings at an average of 89.5. Dhawan also hit two hundreds including a career best 190 at Galle in the first Test.

Talking about his impressive performance in the post-match presentations, he said that the team management backs him to play his natural game and he is enjoying his batting currently. 

Dhawan, who was initially not named in the squad for the Test series got an opportunity due to Murali Vijay's injury. 

The Tamil Nadu opener was ruled out just before the series due to a wrist injury. The Delhi batsman benefited from it as he was called in to replace the No.1 opener after a brilliant ICC Champions Trophy in England, where he amassed 338 runs from five matches.

TAGS

Shikhar DhawanShikhar Dhawan danceIndia vs Sri Lanka

From Zee News

Jose Mourinho not getting carried away by Manchester United&#039;s brilliant start
English Premier LeagueFootball

Jose Mourinho not getting carried away by Manchester United...

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with five-match ban for red card, pushing referee
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with five-match ban for red card, pus...

Philippe Coutinho left out of Liverpool&#039;s squad for Hoffenheim clash
Football

Philippe Coutinho left out of Liverpool's squad for Ho...

FC Barcelona sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho for 40 million Euros
Football

FC Barcelona sign Brazilian midfielder Paulinho for 40 mill...

Yuvraj Singh has been rested; doors are open for everybody: Chief India selector MSK Prasad
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Yuvraj Singh has been rested; doors are open for everybody:...

Maria Sharapova withdraws from Cincinnati Open due to arm injury
Tennis

Maria Sharapova withdraws from Cincinnati Open due to arm i...

Ishant Sharma denies reports confirming his association with English county Warwickshire
cricket

Ishant Sharma denies reports confirming his association wit...

Hardik Pandya&#039;s inclusion has been the biggest positive, says Virat Kohli
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Hardik Pandya's inclusion has been the biggest positiv...

Suresh Raina posts cryptic message after being snubbed for India&#039;s ODI, T20I squad against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Suresh Raina posts cryptic message after being snubbed for...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video