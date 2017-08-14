WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's dance moves at post-match presentation ceremony

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan was awarded the man-of-the-series for his brilliant form on his return to Test cricket as India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs to win the three-match series 3-0.

He was so elated to win the award that he danced his way to the podium to receive his trophy and prize money.

The southpaw hammered 358 runs from four innings at an average of 89.5. Dhawan also hit two hundreds including a career best 190 at Galle in the first Test.

Talking about his impressive performance in the post-match presentations, he said that the team management backs him to play his natural game and he is enjoying his batting currently.

Dhawan, who was initially not named in the squad for the Test series got an opportunity due to Murali Vijay's injury.

The Tamil Nadu opener was ruled out just before the series due to a wrist injury. The Delhi batsman benefited from it as he was called in to replace the No.1 opener after a brilliant ICC Champions Trophy in England, where he amassed 338 runs from five matches.