WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's dropped catch rules out Gunaratne for entire Galle Test

Gunaratne needed medical attention on the field and eventually walking off clutching his left wrist.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 14:34
WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s dropped catch rules out Gunaratne for entire Galle Test
Screen Grab (Sony Six)

New Delhi: Dropped catches are part and parcel on the game of cricket, but it turned out rather bizarre for Sri Lanka's Asela Gunaratne who spilled a catch of Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and subsequently got ruled out of the entire Test. (IND vs SL, 1st Test - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

While Abhinav Mukund failed to make the opportunity count, Dhawan slammed his 5th career Test ton to put Sri Lanka on back foot on Day 1 of first Test at Galle. 

The Lankans who have been struggling to put halt on Dhawan's run-scoring spree, have themselves to blame for the present situation.

Dhawan hit Lahiru Kumara for two boundaries in three balls and was lucky not to fall in the same over when he slashed hard at the final delivery and Gunaratne spilled the catch at second slip.

Gunaratne needed medical attention on the field and eventually walking off clutching his left wrist.
 
Reports later claimed that the Sri Lankan, who was immideately rushed to hospital, has infact fractured his left thumb and hence will not be a part of this Test any more.

Such was the severity of the injury that Gunaratne has been rushed to Colombo for an operation.

Gunaratne's injury means Sri Lanka will bat with only 10 players in both their innings.

Here's the video of the incident:-

Dhawan, later, took a single off Dilruwan Perera to bring up his fourth test fifty off 62 balls at a venue where he scored his last test century

Shikhar DhawanAsela GunaratneGalle TestIndia vs Sri Lankacricket news

