close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's signature celebration after scoring sixth Test ton

After playing some signature shots, Dhawan celebrated his third Test ton on Sri Lankan soil with a signature celebration.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 17:10
WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan&#039;s signature celebration after scoring sixth Test ton
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan's splendid run of form continued in the third Test against Sri Lanka as he scored his sixth ton in the longest format of the game on Saturday in Kandy.

The Indian opener completed his century off just 107 balls with the help of 14 fours. 

This was Dhawan’s second century of the series after he had scored 190 runs, his highest score in Tests, in the first match.

After playing some signature shots, Dhawan celebrated his third Test ton on Sri Lankan soil with a signature celebration.

A few months ago, he had spoken about his trademark style as he stated that it comes naturally to him.

"The celebration style is natural. When I scored my first century, I naturally lifted my arms up, feeling very happy, looking at the Almighty above. That became my signature style. All these things are natural, not practised," Dhawan had said.

Dhawan had a brilliant start to the series with his fifth Test century which was also at a strike rate of more than 100. India won that match by a massive 304 runs.

In the second Test, Dhawan could only make 35 runs and did not bat the second time as India won the match by an innings and 53 runs to seal the series in Colombo.

TAGS

Shikhar DhawanIndia vs Sri Lanka 3rd TestIndia vs Sri LankaShikhar Dhawan 100Shikhar Dhawan centuryIndia Cricket Newscricket newsVirat Kohli

From Zee News

Zinedine Zidane signs three-year contract extension at Real Madrid
Football

Zinedine Zidane signs three-year contract extension at Real...

Batting riches will give selectors headache for ODI team selection against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Batting riches will give selectors headache for ODI team se...

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech hails &#039;beautiful&#039; Leicester game
Football

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech hails 'beautiful' Le...

WATCH: Dinesh Chandimal takes stunning catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan in IND vs SL 3rd Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Dinesh Chandimal takes stunning catch to dismiss Shi...

World Athletics Championships: India disqualified in Women&#039;s 4X400m relay
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: India disqualified in Women...

WATCH: Usain Bolt and Team Jamaica make it to 4 x 400 m final at World Athletics Championships
Other Sports

WATCH: Usain Bolt and Team Jamaica make it to 4 x 400 m fin...

SL vs IND, Pallekele Test: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan post highest opening stand against Islanders in Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, Pallekele Test: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan post hi...

WATCH: KL Rahul gets lucky reprieve before scoring big in Pallekele
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: KL Rahul gets lucky reprieve before scoring big in P...

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Shikhar Dhawan notches up 6th Test ton; equals Virender Sehwag&#039;s record of most Test centuries in Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 3rd Test: Shikhar Dhawan notches up 6th Test ton...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video