WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan's signature celebration after scoring sixth Test ton

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan's splendid run of form continued in the third Test against Sri Lanka as he scored his sixth ton in the longest format of the game on Saturday in Kandy.

The Indian opener completed his century off just 107 balls with the help of 14 fours.

This was Dhawan’s second century of the series after he had scored 190 runs, his highest score in Tests, in the first match.

After playing some signature shots, Dhawan celebrated his third Test ton on Sri Lankan soil with a signature celebration.

A few months ago, he had spoken about his trademark style as he stated that it comes naturally to him.

"The celebration style is natural. When I scored my first century, I naturally lifted my arms up, feeling very happy, looking at the Almighty above. That became my signature style. All these things are natural, not practised," Dhawan had said.

Dhawan had a brilliant start to the series with his fifth Test century which was also at a strike rate of more than 100. India won that match by a massive 304 runs.

In the second Test, Dhawan could only make 35 runs and did not bat the second time as India won the match by an innings and 53 runs to seal the series in Colombo.