close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Skipper Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy celebrate Harmanpreet Kaur's epic knock in style

Having witnessed Harmanpreet's brutality from close quarters, Mithali, once got out, enjoyed her team-mate's brilliance from the sidelines with other members of the squad.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 23:42
WATCH: Skipper Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy celebrate Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s epic knock in style
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: By her standard, it was a disappointing knock from India captain Mithali Raj. She made only 36, a fighting one against the six-time champions Australia in their ICC Women's World Cup at Derby on Thursday.

But the skipper found the team's saviour in Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 281/4 in a rain-reduced 42-over a side match.

Having witnessed Harmanpreet's brutality from close quarters, Mithali, once got out, enjoyed her team-mate's brilliance from the sidelines with other members of the squad.

Even as Harmanpreet was going ballistic in the centre, a chilled out Mithali performed a well-timed, well-tuned happy dance with Veda Krishnamurthy. Here's the video:

Harmanpreet's third ODI century was embellished with 20 fours and as many as seven sixes. This is also the second highest individual score in ODIs for India behind Deepti Sharma's 188 not out against South Africa earlier this year.

India were on course to make the final. Hosts England have already booked their place in the title match after defeating South Africa by two wickets in a tight game.

In the previous meeting, on the opening day of the tournament, India beat England by 35 runs.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaMithali RajICC Women's World CupHarmanpreet KaurVeda Krishnamurthyhappy dancecricket news

From Zee News

ICC WWC 2017: Harmanpreet&#039;s epic knock helps India beat defending champions Australia by 36 runs; play England in final
cricket

ICC WWC 2017: Harmanpreet's epic knock helps India bea...

Tour de France: Chris Froome relieved to pass final Alpine test as victory looms
Other Sports

Tour de France: Chris Froome relieved to pass final Alpine...

WATCH: India pacer Shikha Pandey opens batting clinic for Aussie batswomen
cricket

WATCH: India pacer Shikha Pandey opens batting clinic for A...

Diamond League: Usain Bolt, Wayde van Niekerk set to shine in Monaco
Other Sports

Diamond League: Usain Bolt, Wayde van Niekerk set to shine...

NBA superstar Kevin Durant coming to India to grow interest in league
Other Sports

NBA superstar Kevin Durant coming to India to grow interest...

WATCH: Oh you beauty! Jhulan Goswami makes a mockery of Aussie legend Meg Lanning
cricket

WATCH: Oh you beauty! Jhulan Goswami makes a mockery of Aus...

Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund should not feel burden of pressure: Virat Kohli
cricket

Shikhar Dhawan or Abhinav Mukund should not feel burden of...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup: Magical Harmanpreet inspires India; fans, legends bow to her
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup: Magical Harmanpreet inspires In...

Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s 171: When a woman showed world how the &#039;Gentleman&#039;s game&#039; is played
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur's 171: When a woman showed world how...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video