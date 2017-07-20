WATCH: Skipper Mithali Raj, Veda Krishnamurthy celebrate Harmanpreet Kaur's epic knock in style

New Delhi: By her standard, it was a disappointing knock from India captain Mithali Raj. She made only 36, a fighting one against the six-time champions Australia in their ICC Women's World Cup at Derby on Thursday.

But the skipper found the team's saviour in Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored an unbeaten 171 off 115 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 281/4 in a rain-reduced 42-over a side match.

Having witnessed Harmanpreet's brutality from close quarters, Mithali, once got out, enjoyed her team-mate's brilliance from the sidelines with other members of the squad.

Even as Harmanpreet was going ballistic in the centre, a chilled out Mithali performed a well-timed, well-tuned happy dance with Veda Krishnamurthy. Here's the video:

Harmanpreet's third ODI century was embellished with 20 fours and as many as seven sixes. This is also the second highest individual score in ODIs for India behind Deepti Sharma's 188 not out against South Africa earlier this year.

India were on course to make the final. Hosts England have already booked their place in the title match after defeating South Africa by two wickets in a tight game.

In the previous meeting, on the opening day of the tournament, India beat England by 35 runs.