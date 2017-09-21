Watch: Smiling Virat Kohli shows Aussies sledging is not good

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli is known for playing cricket the hard way. But the 28-year-old has become one of cricket's leading statsmen with his leadership on and off the ground.

On Thursday, during the second India-Australia ODI match at Eden Gardens, Kohli was presented with an unique opportunity to prove that, he indeed is the leader every team aspire aspire the have.

In the 33rd over of India innings, India stole a bye even as Australia wicket-keeper Matthew Wade writhed in pain after being hit by a Marcus Stoinis loose delivery.

Aussies purpotedly invoked the sportsmanship and posed it to Kohli. But Kohli, who has a history with the Aussies, instead kept his dignified silence to the chagrin of instigators. Kohli however shut up the Aussies with a simple explanation.

Here is the video:

Kohli failed to score his 31st ODI hundred, missing it by eight runs. But he managed to help India post a fighting total of 252 runs, which proved more than enough.

Defending the total, India bowlers did an amazing work to dismiss the Aussies for 202 runs, thus setting up a 50-run win. It helped India take a 2-0 lead in the five match series.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep was picked of the bowlers, and he became the first ever Indian spinner to take a hat-trick in ODIs. Overall, he is the third Indian to achieve the feat, after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev.