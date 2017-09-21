close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Smiling Virat Kohli shows Aussies sledging is not good

Kohli failed to score his 31st ODI hundred, missing it by eight runs. But he managed to help India post a fighting total of 252 runs, which proved more than enough.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 22:52
Watch: Smiling Virat Kohli shows Aussies sledging is not good
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli is known for playing cricket the hard way. But the 28-year-old has become one of cricket's leading statsmen with his leadership on and off the ground.

On Thursday, during the second India-Australia ODI match at Eden Gardens, Kohli was presented with an unique opportunity to prove that, he indeed is the leader every team aspire aspire the have.

In the 33rd over of India innings, India stole a bye even as Australia wicket-keeper Matthew Wade writhed in pain after being hit by a Marcus Stoinis loose delivery.

Aussies purpotedly invoked the sportsmanship and posed it to Kohli. But Kohli, who has a history with the Aussies, instead kept his dignified silence to the chagrin of instigators. Kohli however shut up the Aussies with a simple explanation.

Here is the video:

Kohli failed to score his 31st ODI hundred, missing it by eight runs. But he managed to help India post a fighting total of 252 runs, which proved more than enough.

Defending the total, India bowlers did an amazing work to dismiss the Aussies for 202 runs, thus setting up a 50-run win. It helped India take a 2-0 lead in the five match series.

Chinaman bowler Kuldeep was picked of the bowlers, and he became the first ever Indian spinner to take a hat-trick in ODIs. Overall, he is the third Indian to achieve the feat, after Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaVirat KohliMatthew Wadecricket videocricket news

From Zee News

India vs Australia: Hat-trick man Kuldeep Yadav sets Twitter on fire
cricket

India vs Australia: Hat-trick man Kuldeep Yadav sets Twitte...

Tujhe jaisa lagta hai wo daal: Kuldeep Yadav reveals MS Dhoni&#039;s golden words
cricket

Tujhe jaisa lagta hai wo daal: Kuldeep Yadav reveals MS Dho...

Sri Lanka will play Pakistan in Lahore only after security assessments
cricket

Sri Lanka will play Pakistan in Lahore only after security...

Australia invited to first Asian Games in 2022
Other Sports

Australia invited to first Asian Games in 2022

Other Sports

Sports Ministry bars IABF from using Indian in title

PKL 2017: Haryana Steelers beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-26
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

PKL 2017: Haryana Steelers beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 30-26

India name 21-member squad for FIFA U-17 World Cup
Football

India name 21-member squad for FIFA U-17 World Cup

Hat-trick man Kuldeep Yadav stars in 50-run win; India take 2-0 lead over Australia
cricket

Hat-trick man Kuldeep Yadav stars in 50-run win; India take...

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav becomes 1st Indian spinner to take hat-trick in ODIs
cricket

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav becomes 1st Indian spinner to take hat...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video