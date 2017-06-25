WATCH: Smriti Mandhana scores blistering 72-ball 90 in India's World Cup opener against England

New Delhi: First a terrific attack with bat and then clinical bowling & fielding, it was Team India's combined effort that helped them beat England by 35 runs in the opening match of the ICC Women`s cricket World Cup on Saturday.

Chasing 282, England were bowled out for 246 in the 47.3 overs with Deepti Sharma and Shikha Pandey scalping three and two wickets each.

For England, middle-order batter Fran Wilson top scored with 81 runs off 75 balls and Heather Knight contributed 46 runs. Apart from them no other batswoman stepped up to the occasion.

Earlier, put in to bat, the Indian eves started off with openers Punam Raut (86) and Smriti Mandhana (90) putting up a 144-run stand in 27 overs. But just when the going seemed good, Mandhana was sent packing by off-spinner Heather Knight. Mandhana, who slammed 11 boundaries and two sixes, was caught at midwicket by Danielle Hazell.

The left-handed batter failed to secure a century but her blistering knock had set the pace for subsequent batters to guide India to a big total.

Here's a look at Mandhana's 72-ball 90:-

After Smirit, an unperturbed Raut continued the attack with new batswoman and skipper Mithali Raj (71), and forged a 78-run partnership in 16 overs. But while trying to up the ante, Raut was caught at deep midwicket by Danielle Wyatt off Hazell. Raut`s 134 ball knock was laced with seven boundaries and one six.

With the scoreboard reading 222/2 in 42.3 overs, Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur (24 not out) played sensibly and added 59 runs to post a challenging total. Raj, however, was dismissed by Knight in the last ball of the final over.

(With IANS inputs)