close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Sohail Tanvir claims 5 wickets for 3 runs, most economical in T20 cricket

Pakistn speedster Sohail Tanvir stunningly claimed 5 wickets for 3 runs in his 4-over spell to help Guyana move one step closer to a play-off spot in the Caribbean Premier League with a 99-run win against Barbados. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 11:52
WATCH: Sohail Tanvir claims 5 wickets for 3 runs, most economical in T20 cricket
Courtesy: Twitter (@CPL)

New Delhi: Pakistn speedster Sohail Tanvir stunningly claimed 5 wickets for 3 runs in his 4-over spell to help Guyana move one step closer to a play-off spot in the Caribbean Premier League with a 99-run win against Barbados. 

Tanvir's 5 scalps included renowned international stars like Kane Williamson, Dwayne Smith, Eoin Morgan and Kieron Pollard in a space of just 14 deliveries. The left-arm pacer's last wicket was countryman Wahab Riaz, who went for a duck just like Morgan and Pollard.

Here's the video of his 5-wicket haul:

Here are the individual wickets:

Wicket No. 1

Wicket No. 2

Wicket No. 3

Wicket No. 4

Wicket No. 5

“We knew how important the game was, and that's what we discussed,” Sohail said.

“What we discussed was that we needed to put our hands up.

“Every wicket was important for me today, you name it, every wicket was of a match-winner's.

“When we came on this pitch yesterday, there was a bit of grass and moisture so I told my team-mates we can put balls in the right areas, and we were bound to get assistance. I just did the basics right, and got the reward.”

Tanvir's 5/3 is the joint most economical five wicket haul in T20 history. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath also hold the same record.

TAGS

Sohail TanvirCPLT20 recordsGuyanaBarbadoscricket news

From Zee News

Lasith Malinga to replace Chamara Kapugedara as captain for 4th ODI against India
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Lasith Malinga to replace Chamara Kapugedara as captain for...

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez calls Virat Kohli best batsman in current generation
cricket

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez calls Virat Kohli best...

David Warner buries sub-continent hatchet, slams second Test ton in Asian sub-continent
cricket

David Warner buries sub-continent hatchet, slams second Tes...

Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan to line up for World XI against Sri Lanka XI
cricket

Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan to line up for Wo...

Luis Suarez, Lioinel Messi likely to go head-to-had as Argentina face Uruguay in WC qualifiers
Football

Luis Suarez, Lioinel Messi likely to go head-to-had as Arge...

Under-fire Arsene Wenger faces heat of chaotic end to summer transfer window
Football

Under-fire Arsene Wenger faces heat of chaotic end to summe...

Rafael Nadal makes noise about too much noise under US Open roof
Tennis

Rafael Nadal makes noise about too much noise under US Open...

Roger Federer escapes 5-set scare against Frances Tiafoe to reach US Open 2nd round
Tennis

Roger Federer escapes 5-set scare against Frances Tiafoe to...

Sri Lankan fan disrupts practice session to take selfie with MS Dhoni
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lankan fan disrupts practice session to take selfie wit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video