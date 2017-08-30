WATCH: Sohail Tanvir claims 5 wickets for 3 runs, most economical in T20 cricket

New Delhi: Pakistn speedster Sohail Tanvir stunningly claimed 5 wickets for 3 runs in his 4-over spell to help Guyana move one step closer to a play-off spot in the Caribbean Premier League with a 99-run win against Barbados.

Tanvir's 5 scalps included renowned international stars like Kane Williamson, Dwayne Smith, Eoin Morgan and Kieron Pollard in a space of just 14 deliveries. The left-arm pacer's last wicket was countryman Wahab Riaz, who went for a duck just like Morgan and Pollard.

Here's the video of his 5-wicket haul:

Here are the individual wickets:

Wicket No. 1

Wicket No. 2

Wicket No. 3

Wicket No. 4

Wicket No. 5

“We knew how important the game was, and that's what we discussed,” Sohail said.

“What we discussed was that we needed to put our hands up.

“Every wicket was important for me today, you name it, every wicket was of a match-winner's.

“When we came on this pitch yesterday, there was a bit of grass and moisture so I told my team-mates we can put balls in the right areas, and we were bound to get assistance. I just did the basics right, and got the reward.”

Tanvir's 5/3 is the joint most economical five wicket haul in T20 history. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan and Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath also hold the same record.