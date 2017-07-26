WATCH: Somerset's Peter Trego takes one-handed catch, reminds Ricky Ponting's stunner against Sri Lanka in 2006

New Delhi: The knockout stages encounter between Somerset and Middlesex at the NatWest T20 Blast resulted in a scintillating encounter, but the highlight of the match was surely Peter Trego's Ricky Ponting-esque catch.

The Somerset star took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Brendon McCullum at mid-off after the former New Zealand skipper failed to properly connect the ball on a Tim Groenewald delivery.

Batting first, Middlesex had put a challenging total of 162 for the loss of six wickets in 16 overs, with rain being the reason for 4 overs being reduced from each innings.

Chasing the tricky total, Somerset's James Hildreth slammed a 63-run knock off 34 balls to bring his side back in the game

With 13 runs required from the final over, Corey Anderson and Roelof van der Merwe combined to finish the match with one ball to spare, hence winning the match by five wickets.

Here's a look at Trego's one-handed stunner:

Didn't the English cricketer's effort remind you of this catch by Ricky Ponting?

The victory took Somerset ahead of Middlesex in the South Group table, with six points in six games under their belt.