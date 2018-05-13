Watch Sourav Ganguly gyrating to a Mika Singh chartbuster

Former Indian cricketers of late have taken to singing, dancing and all that jazz!

Last week we listened to former allrounder Irfan Pathan singing a Bollywood chartbuster. And now in a recent video, arguably the greatest Indian captain ever, Sourav Ganguly, took to the floor and impressed one and all with his great gyrating movements.

In the YouTube video here, Ganguly could be seen dancing to the foot-tapping "Subah Hone Na De" from the Bollywood flick "Desi Boyz" - sung by popular playback singer Mika Singh.

@SGanguly99 I don't so think that any one knew about your this talent, sir.Btw just like the cricket field nice moves on the dance floor as well sir. https://t.co/BUJg5P2gGx — Satyam Pandey (@Satyam_1201) May 12, 2018

One can see in the video that Ganguly starts slowly but before one can say Jack Robinson, he is displaying a wide array of his dancing moves, wowing everyone on the dancing floor.

One still remembers how "Dada" took off his shirt after India's win in the NatWest series final in 2002 in England.

While that moment is very hard to forget, one could safely say this current video of his dancing is likely to make an equal impression, if not more.

Dada also amused his fans not a little recently when he said: "I can guarantee you now, if Virat Kohli wins the World Cup final at Lord's in 2019. We better get our cameras ready, as he's got the six packs, I would not be surprised if he's on the Oxford Street with the Trophy and his shirt off. And I can tell you who will be following him - Hardik Pandya".

"120 per cent," Kohli replied in two shakes. Both were together in Kolkata last month at the launch of Boria Majumdar's Eleven Gods And A Billion Indians.

"I don't think it will only be me because there will be a lot of people with six packs in the team. We will all be roaming shirtless. Hardik Pandya, there's Bumrah as well... We have got a few candidates," the Indian captain added.