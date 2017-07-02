WATCH: South Africa's Dane van Niekerk becomes first bowler ever to take four wickets without conceding runs

New Delhi: The West Indies women's team saw a new low on Sunday in Leicester when they registered the sixth lowest total ever in the ICC Women’s World Cup.

They were bowled out for a paltry 48 by the South African bowling unit.

Among the eleven batswomen, five were dismissed on ducks while five others could manage only single-digit scores.

The highest individual score was 26 by Chedean Nation.

The West Indian batting faltered right from the onset as they lost half their side with the scoreboard reading 16. The Windies could only bat 25 overs as they were bundled out for a total of 48.

Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp were the wrecker-in-chiefs as they ran through the batting unit. But it was Dane van Niekerk, who recorded the feat of taking four wickets without conceding a run. The 24-year-old returned with figures of 3.2-3-0-4.

The South Africa captain thus became the only bowler in cricket history to take four wickets in an international match without conceding a run.

See video here:

The Proteas women won the game by 10 wickets with openers Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee guiding their team home in 6.2 overs.

South Africa women's skipper's feat was appreciated by her male counterpart AB de Villiers, who took to Twitter and hailed Van Niekerk for her commendable bowling spell.

"What a fantastic performance from the @ProteasWomen !!! Congrats @danevn81 and the girls! Looking good," De Villiers tweeted.

In men's cricket, Australian Richie Benaud holds the record for claiming three wickets in 3.4 overs without conceding runs in a 1959 Test match played against India in New Delhi.