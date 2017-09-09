close
Watch: Sri Lanka Cricket releases edited clip to clarify toss confusion

The video showed that during the toss, there seemed to be a misunderstanding between the match referee Andy Pycroft and presenter Murali Kartik.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 12:14
Watch: Sri Lanka Cricket releases edited clip to clarify toss confusion
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Team India's successful tour of Sri Lanka ended on Wednesday with the visitors winning the one-off T20I by seven wickets. Virat Kohli's 82-run knock in the chase was the highlight of the day. However, after the match, a video of toss has emerged which became a major talking point.

The video showed that during the toss, there seemed to be a misunderstanding between the match referee Andy Pycroft and presenter Murali Kartik.

Sri Lanka's captain Upul Tharanga tossed the coin and Kohli called it "heads". As Pycroft checked the coin, it seemed he had said "tails, India", pointing towards Tharanga. As Pycroft said India, Kartik might have assumed it's a heads and proceeded to have a talk with Kohli straightaway while the match referee looked confused and befuddled.

Kohli decided to field first as Sri Lanka scored 170/7 in 20 overs and India chased down the target in 19.2 overs losing just three wickets in the process.

Eventually, reports emerged that the Sri Lanka Cricket Board was mulling to lodge a complaint regarding the incident.

However, on Friday, putting to rest all the confusion, the Lankan board sent a tweet saying, "Match Referee Andy PYCROFT called it correctly - "Heads India".

The tweet was accompanied by a video clip of the toss and the part where Pycroft makes the call has been enhanced. However, despite the enhanced audio clip, it is still not clear whether the Zimbabwean said heads or tails.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I Toss

