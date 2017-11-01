Watch: Sri Lanka cricketers sing 'pehla nasha' at Dialog Cricket Awards 2017

New Delhi: The day after Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal made a bizarre claim that witchcraft helped his team beat Pakistan 2-0 in the Test series in the United Arab Emirates, Dialog Cricket Awards 2017 ceremony was held to felicitate the best of Lankan cricket.

Left-arm Spinner Rangana Herath was crowned 'Best Cricketer of the Year' at the annual awards ceremony organised by Sri Lanka Cricket in Colombo on Tuesday.

Players who performed well in 2016 and 2017 season, umpires and journalists were felicitated at the event.

Kusal Mendis was named as the 'Best Test Batsman', while the award for 'Best Test Bowler' was awarded to Rangana Herath.

Dilruwan Perera bagged the award for 'Best All-rounder'.

Kusal Mendis and Suranga Lakmal were named as 'Best ODI Bowler' and ‘Best ODI All-rounder’, respectively.

Asela Gunaratne was awarded the prize for 'Best T20 Batsman' and Lasith Malinga was named as the 'Best T20 Bowler'.

Apart from winning the awards, the cricketers from the island nation were also the entertainment for the evening.

They sang several Tamil songs and then surprised the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who also attended the award ceremony, by singing famous Bollywood song 'pehla nasha'.

Watch the video here:

Sri Lanka and India will play a full series comprising of three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is beginning from November 16.