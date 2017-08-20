close
WATCH: Steve Smith shocked by dangerous train travel in Bangladesh

For the Aussies, this will be their first international cricket series since the ICC Champions Trophy after pay dispute with Cricket Australia had stalled all major cricket activities in the country.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 16:24
WATCH: Steve Smith shocked by dangerous train travel in Bangladesh
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: The Steve Smith-led Australia are in Dhaka to play two Test against Bangladesh, starting August 27. 

Smith was left amazed when he witnessed people traveling on the roof of a train in Bangladesh. Smith captured the incident and posted it on his Instagram handle. 

He captioned it, "What to do when all the carriages are full #watchyourhead #bangladesh."

 

What to do when all the carriages are full #watchyourhead #bangladesh

A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49) on

This will be the first Test series for Australia in Bangladesh since Ricky Ponting's team toured in 2006.

Australia's last Test series in Bangladesh in 2015 was called off due to security concerns. Cricket Australia had also refused to send their U-19 team for the World Cup in Dhaka last year. Smith & Co have been promised head-of-state level security for the series.

