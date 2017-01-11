WATCH: Sticky bails refuse to come out as Alex Ross stays not out despite ball hitting stumps

New Delhi: Brisbane Heat batsman Alex Ross on Thursday became a lucky survivor after the bails on his wicket failed to get dislodge despite the ball hitting the stumps.

It happened off the second ball of the 12th over, bowled by Ashton Agar to Ross. The 24-year-old right-handed batsman tried to play a reverse sweep, but missed it.

The ball, then, ran off his pads even as ross desperately tried to stop the ball his flailing right foot. The ball hit the stumps, but the bails remain intake to the dismay fielding team.

Ross made 39 off 40 balls but Heat suffered a 27-run defeat with Scorchers' bowler Andrew Tye taking the second only hat-trick of BBL.