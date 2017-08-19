close
WATCH: Stuart Broad knocks Kemar Roach's off stump out of the ground

West Indies, who lost seven wickets for 89 runs in 23 overs during Saturday's first session, batted for just 47 overs in total.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 23:23
WATCH: Stuart Broad knocks Kemar Roach&#039;s off stump out of the ground
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Hapless West Indies were made to follow-on after being dismissed for just 168 in reply to England's first innings 514 for eight declared, a deficit of 346 runs, on the third day at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Stuart Broad, who was wicket less in the match so far, dealt a blow to the visitors and how. 

Kemar Roach's off stump was knocked out of the ground by an absolute cracker from Broad. 

James Anderson, England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker, led the attack in the inaugural day/night Test in Britain with figures of three for 34 in 15 overs and ran out Kieran Powell as well.

Jermaine Blackwood was 79 not out - the only score in the innings above 25.

West Indies, who lost seven wickets for 89 runs in 23 overs during Saturday's first session, batted for just 47 overs in total.

West Indies were all-out on 168 and England enforced follow-on.

This fixture, the 50th Test staged at Edgbaston, is the first of a three-Test series.

Stuart BroadEngland Vs West Indiescricket newsJames Anderson

