Hurricanes needed 16 runs off the last over, and they found Broad hitting two fours off the 4th and 5th balls, before stealing a single off the last ball to win the match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 19:26
WATCH: Stuart Broad stars with bat in record breaking Big Bash League match
New Delhi: After a disappointing Test series in India, England bowler Staurat Broad travelled down under to seek some solace.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old pacer emerged as the unlikely batting hero for Hobart Hurricanes in a record-breaking Big Bash League against Melbourne Renegades.

Hurricanes needed 16 runs off the last over, and they found Broad hitting two fours off the 4th and 5th balls, before stealing a single off the last ball to win the match. Renegades thus produced the highest successful run chase in the history of BBL and the joint fourth-highest successful chase in all T20 cricket.

Thanks to that last over, Sri Lankan pacer Thisara Parera also ended up leaking second-most runs in one bowling performance in the BBL.

After winning the toss, Hurricanes skipper Tim Paine put Renegades to bat first at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Renegades skipper Aaron Finch played a 40-ball 63-run innings which was supported by a blistering unbeaten 24-ball 53-run knock by Tom Cooper.

And Renegades have 222 runs in the board, which at the end of the innings was the highest total in BBL history.

Hurricane's chase was started in worse possible way, losing skipper Paine off the third ball of the innings. Then came Ben McDermott.

The 22-year-old right-handed batsman scored 114 off 52 balls, which included eight fours and nine sixes, for the first century of the season.

Australia discard George Bailey played a mature innings of 59 runs off 42 balls, before Broad finished the job in the last over.

But another hero of the match, in a losing cause, was West Indian spinner Sunil Narine. He didn't open the batting for Renegades, but was at his miserly best, conceding 27 runs in his four overs spell. He also took three wickets.

The match witnessed 445 runs being scored, with 36 fours and 22 sixes. There were three half-centuries and one century too.

First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 19:26

