WATCH: Stuart Broad stars with bat in record breaking Big Bash League match

New Delhi: After a disappointing Test series in India, England bowler Staurat Broad travelled down under to seek some solace.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old pacer emerged as the unlikely batting hero for Hobart Hurricanes in a record-breaking Big Bash League against Melbourne Renegades.

What a game! What a comp! Thanks to the 'Canes and the 'Gades. Thrilling stuff! LIVE: https://t.co/wvN033xEq2 #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/JmOamrNCe8 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2017

Hurricanes needed 16 runs off the last over, and they found Broad hitting two fours off the 4th and 5th balls, before stealing a single off the last ball to win the match. Renegades thus produced the highest successful run chase in the history of BBL and the joint fourth-highest successful chase in all T20 cricket.

Thanks to that last over, Sri Lankan pacer Thisara Parera also ended up leaking second-most runs in one bowling performance in the BBL.

After winning the toss, Hurricanes skipper Tim Paine put Renegades to bat first at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne.

Renegades skipper Aaron Finch played a 40-ball 63-run innings which was supported by a blistering unbeaten 24-ball 53-run knock by Tom Cooper.

And Renegades have 222 runs in the board, which at the end of the innings was the highest total in BBL history.

Hurricane's chase was started in worse possible way, losing skipper Paine off the third ball of the innings. Then came Ben McDermott.

WOW! Get to a TV and switch @tensporttv on or watch online with your Live Pass. LIVE: https://t.co/wvN033xEq2 #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/s3LFqmJLwp — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2017

The 22-year-old right-handed batsman scored 114 off 52 balls, which included eight fours and nine sixes, for the first century of the season.

SIX! Three in four balls for Ben McDermott who's flying with the 'Canes needing 223 for the win. LIVE: https://t.co/wvN033xEq2 #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/Lg20ytCgaQ — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2017

Ben McDermott, who came in for Kumar Sangakkara last match, looking strong out there! LIVE: https://t.co/wvN033xEq2 #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/yDnvmQ7CPH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2017

SIX! A great strike from Ben McDermott and handy grab from old mate in the crowd. LIVE: https://t.co/wvN033xEq2 #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/r4CEoNnmnS — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 12, 2017

Australia discard George Bailey played a mature innings of 59 runs off 42 balls, before Broad finished the job in the last over.

But another hero of the match, in a losing cause, was West Indian spinner Sunil Narine. He didn't open the batting for Renegades, but was at his miserly best, conceding 27 runs in his four overs spell. He also took three wickets.

The match witnessed 445 runs being scored, with 36 fours and 22 sixes. There were three half-centuries and one century too.