WATCH: Substitute Fabian Allen takes 'catch of the year' in Caribbean Premier League encounter

Substitute Fabian Allen ran for almost 20 meters before diving to his left to take one of the catches of the year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 20:48
WATCH: Substitute Fabian Allen takes &#039;catch of the year&#039; in Caribbean Premier League encounter
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Guyana Amazon Warriors lost three wickets in the last over to suffer a demoralizing four run loss to the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Hero Caribbean Premier League on Sunday at Lauderdale.

Guyana won the toss and put the Patriots in, ushering in the destructive pairing of Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis.

Gayle hit 66 not out off 55 balls to bring respectability to the Patriots score of 132/3.

St Kitts and Nevis also had a poor start with Chadwick Walton (10) and Steven Taylor (2) falling cheaply.

However, the brightest moment of the match came when Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi removed Jason Mohammed.

Substitute Fabian Allen ran for almost 20 meters before diving to his left to take one of the catches of the year.

Two run-outs on either side of a Carlos Brathwaite yorker in a chaotic last over sealed a second win in two days for the Patriots.

