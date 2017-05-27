close
WATCH: Super 'flexible' man AB de Villiers UNDONE by monster delivery from Liam Plunkett in England-South Africa 2nd ODI match

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 23:57
WATCH: Super &#039;flexible&#039; man AB de Villiers UNDONE by monster delivery from Liam Plunkett in England-South Africa 2nd ODI match
Courtesy: ECB

New Delhi: South African captain AB de Villiers on Saturday faced a monster delivery from England pacer Liam Plunkett during their second ODI match at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

Chasing a huge 331-run target, the visiting Proteas kept themselves in the hunt with Quinton de Kock and de Villiers firmly in control of the middle-over proceedings.

But a short delivery with massive swing, targeting the batsman, changed everything. Plunkett dropped the ball short, and it hurried to de Villiers even as the visiting captain tried everything humanly possible to leave the ball.

Behind the wicket, Jos Buttler produced a good clean catch to complete the send-off.

Here's the video:

He was just warming up at 52 off 50 balls with six hits to the fence. After his departure, David Miller and Chris Morris almost pulled off a heist, but a brilliant Mark Wood final over meant that England won the match by two runs.

With today's win, England have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three match series in what would many believed to be Three Lions' perfect warm-up to the ICC Champions Trophy campaign at home next month.

