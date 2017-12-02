हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
WATCH: Suranga Lakmal's 'one shoe catch' to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan leaves players in splits

At Stumps, India were 371/4 with skipper Kohli unbeaten on 156 and Rohit Sharma on 6.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 02, 2017, 22:11 PM IST
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: India dominated Sri Lanka on Day 1 of third and final Test in Delhi with skipper Virat Kohli and opener Murali Vijay scoring hundreds.

But Lanka have had their moments early in the match, sending back both Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara before Lunch. Both the wickets deserved praise. Dhawan was caught by Suranga Lakmal with a brilliant outfield attempt, then Pujara was a victim of a perfectly executed plan.

But Lakmal's catch at deep backward square leg will be remembered as ‘one shoe’ catch.

Dhawan played a careless sweep shot, which ended up getting a top-edge. Lakmal, fielding at deep, lost his shoe while chasing the ball. He, however, completed the bizarre catch.

It's so funny, that even Dhawan left the field with a smile.

Watch it here, courtesy BCCI:

