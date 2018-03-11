Watch: Suresh Raina crooning 'yeh shaam mastani' to great delight of fans

Suresh Raina may have been a little inconsistent with the bat of late but his singing appears to be spot on.

Left-handed Raina, who recently returned to India's T20I squad, is presently in Sri Lanka with the team for the Nidahas T20I tri-series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter on Sunday ahead of India's third game in the tri-series. Raina could be seen here singing Bollywood hit "yeh shaam mastani madhosh kiye jaye" to an appreciative crowd in a hotel in Colombo. The song is originally sung by the great Kishore Kumar and Raina appears to be doing plenty of justice to it.

VIDEO: You've seen him on the field, but ever seen him SING a Kishore Kumar classic? Presenting - @ImRaina the SINGER #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/yhvRwmbnDd pic.twitter.com/llB03VW4fH — BCCI (@BCCI) March 11, 2018

Raina scored 1 and 28 in the previous two matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In the preceding three-game T20I series against South Africa that saw him play his first international game in a year, he had got scores of 15, 31 and 43.

The 30-year-old got good starts in most of these games but he will like to score big as competition for places in the Indian team is presently at an all-time high.

India will play Sri Lanka again on Monday and Raina and his fans would hope his batting turns out to be as mellifluous as his singing.