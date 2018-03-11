हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Watch: Suresh Raina crooning 'yeh shaam mastani' to great delight of fans

Suresh Raina may have been a little inconsistent with the bat of late but his singing appears to be spot on. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 11, 2018, 19:44 PM IST
Comments |
Watch: Suresh Raina crooning &#039;yeh shaam mastani&#039; to great delight of fans
@BCCI

Suresh Raina may have been a little inconsistent with the bat of late but his singing appears to be spot on. 

Left-handed Raina, who recently returned to India's T20I squad, is presently in Sri Lanka with the team for the Nidahas T20I tri-series. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video on Twitter on Sunday ahead of India's third game in the tri-series. Raina could be seen here singing Bollywood hit "yeh shaam mastani madhosh kiye jaye" to an appreciative crowd in a hotel in Colombo. The song is originally sung by the great Kishore Kumar and Raina appears to be doing plenty of justice to it. 

 

 

Raina scored 1 and 28 in the previous two matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. In the preceding three-game T20I series against South Africa that saw him play his first international game in a year, he had got scores of 15, 31 and 43. 

The 30-year-old got good starts in most of these games but he will like to score big as competition for places in the Indian team is presently at an all-time high. 

India will play Sri Lanka again on Monday and Raina and his fans would hope his batting turns out to be as mellifluous as his singing.

Tags:
Suresh RainaIndiaSri LankaKishore KumarCricketNidahas T20I tri-series
Next
Story

Nidahas T20I tri-series: Rohit Sharma's form a worry for India ahead of Sri Lanka clash

Trending