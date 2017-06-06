WATCH: Suresh Raina posts inspirational fitness videos saying 'can't stop, won't stop'

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Suresh Raina was one of the most prominent names to have missed out on a spot in the 15-man squad BCCI announced for the ICC Champions Trophy, but the left-handed batsman has already put the setback behind to earn himself an opportunity to re-enter the Indian national team.

Raina posted a series of inspirational fitness videos, showing how he is preparing to remain in best shape in order to keep performing at top level.

“What can I say now? It’s really disappointing and hurting. I was expecting a comeback call this time,” Raina had said to HT post missing out on a spot in the Indian cricket team for Champions Trophy.

Though Raina was included in the 5-man stand-by list, he clearly wasn't please with the BCCI selectors' decision to snub him for the main squad.

“I have been performing well and consistently, proving myself in the ongoing IPL season. Certainly it is not on the expected lines but I would let my bat do the talking as I am sure of my comeback in the Indian squad one day,” said Raina.

Looking at the videos Raina has posted, his determination and intent to continue performing at the top level hopefully with yield right results.