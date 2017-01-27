WATCH: Suresh Raina saves four runs with incredible fielding effort during 1st ODI between India-England

Kanpur: In the first match of the three-match T20I series, Eoin Morgan's men oveshadowed the Men in Blue in all departments of the game. The English bowlers first restricted India's star-studded batting line-up to 147, and then chased down the total with 11 balls remaining.

While there was not much to cherish for the thousands of spectators who had come to watch the match at Green Park, veteran Indian batsman Suresh Raina definitely gave them something to cheer about.

Fielding at deep midwicket, the left-handed batsman saved four runs for his team with a breathtaking fielding effort.

England captain Eoin Morgan slog-swept a ball which went straight to Raina at midwicket, he caught the ball but lost his balance and the body weight was taking him behind the ropes before he realised and threw the ball back in the game.

The BCCI shared the video of Raina's acrobatic skills:

Raina also contributed 34 runs with the bat.

The second T20I between the two teams will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha in Nagpur on January 29.