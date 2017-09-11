close
Watch: Tabraiz Shamsi throws epic tantrum after umpire denies appeal during CPL 2017 final

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 13:43
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been hit with a big fine as he was seen throwing tantrum after his LBW appeal was turned down in the Caribbean Premier League final.

Shamsi has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for 'serious dissent' after his theatrics on Sunday.

Shamsi thought he had a clear LBW in St Kitts & Nevis Patriots' loss to Trinbago Knight Riders, but the umpire thought otherwise.

In the 13th over of the Trinbago Knight Riders' chase, Shamshi appealed for the leg-before wicket against Javon Searles. He was confident that the ball would go on to hit the wickets but the umpire was unmoved and gave it not out.

The South African threw his arms up in dismay when he was turned down before angrily gesticulating at the official.

The Knight Riders won the CPL 2017 title after beating St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Saturday. It was their second title in the league. Chasing a small target of 136 runs, TKR were reduced to 90 for 7 but Kevon Cooper played a stunning innings to turn the final around and win it for his team.

