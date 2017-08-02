WATCH: Tamil Nadu Premier League witness the most HILARIOUS run-out off all time

New Delhi: The Tamil Nadu Premier League encounter between Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings proved to be one of the most entertaining matches in the competition, not primarily for cricketing action but because of the comedy of errors.

On the last delivery of the Kings' innings, the Chepauk side fumbled a couple of times, letting the batsmen take extra runs before K Deeban Lingesh eventually fell in an attempt to complete the team's fourth run.

The ball came off MK Sivakumar's bat and went towards short fine leg as he and Sai Kishore tried to steal a third run, after narrowly avoiding getting run out while completing a second.

Sivakumar hurried back to the crease seeing a wild throw from the fielder result in a fumble and lack of backup opened an opportunity for the batsmen to secure another run.

After completing the third, the Kings' batsmen tried to pressurize the fielder who came in to collect the ball by trying to take the fourth run, but the move did not work as he calmly threw the ball to Thalaivan Sargunam finally completed a run out and brought close to Lyca Kovai Kings' innings.

Here's the video of the incident:

The Chepauk side was in control throughout the game after restricting the Kings to a sub-par score of 146 at the end of 20 overs, winning the match by six wickets.