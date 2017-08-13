close
WATCH: Team India players, coaches give power-packed reception to Hardik Pandya

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 13:55
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)

New Delhi: Hardik Pandya displayed his incredible hitting ability, no matter what the format is, yet again to secure maiden Test ton during Day 2 of India's third Test against Sri Lanka at Pallekele stadium. All of the teammates and coaches were on their toes in lauding his power-packed first international century. (IND vs SL, 3rd Test, Day 2 - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Pandya raced to his maiden international century off 86 balls as India were bundled for 487 on Day 2.

Heading for Lunch, Pandya was unbeaten on 108 (93 balls, 8 fours and 7 sixes) while Umesh Yadav was batting on 3 as the duo had added 66 runs for the last wicket.

India resumed proceedings with the bat on second day at 329 for 6, as Pandya and Wriddhiman Saha (16) looked to bat for some time in a bid to resurrect India's floundering first innings.

READHardik Pandya scores maiden Test century, fastest ever by Indian batsman at number 8 or lower

But they could only add 10 more runs to their overnight partnership as Saha was caught at gully off Vishwa Fernando (2-87) off the 9th ball of the morning.

Kuldeep Yadav (26) batted resolutely though and put on 62 runs with Pandya for the 8th wicket.

In doing so they took India past 400 in the 110th over, something that seemed unlikely at stumps on day one. The former then fell immediately afterwards caught behind off Lakshan Sandakan (4-132). India became the first team to score 400-plus in three successive Tests of a series on Lankan soil.

Pandya then went into overdrive and put on 20 runs with Mohammed Shami (8), whilst reaching his half-century off 61 balls.

He then put Malinda Pushpakumara (3-82) to the sword in the 116th over, taking 26 runs off him with 3 sixes and 2 fours.

READHardik Pandya becomes first Indian batsman to score most runs in an over in Test cricket

It was the most runs scored by an Indian batsman in an over in Test cricket, beating the previous joint-record of 24 runs held by Sandip Patil and Kapil Dev.

The attack helped put an aggressive 10th wicket stand for India as Umesh Yadav and Pandya put on 50 runs off only 26 balls in the extended morning session.

Pandya then reached the three figure mark, his second half-century coming off only 25 balls.

It was also the second fastest Test hundred overseas by an Indian batsman, second to Virender Sehwag's 78-ball effort against West Indies at Gros Islet in 2006.

Here's the videos of Indian players, coaches and supports staff giving Pandya a round of applause as he heads into the dressing room for Lunch.

Pandya was dismissed soon after lunch as he looked to continue his onslaught but was caught at sweeper-cover by Dilruwan Perera.

(With PTI inputs)

