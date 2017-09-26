close
Watch: Team India's in-flight entertainment video ft. Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul

Pandya, who won the man of the match award in Indore for his 78 runs and bowling figures of 1/58, was the focus with Rahul playing the role of an interviewer. During the tete-a-tete, the two stars shared their love for Bangalore.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 26, 2017 - 19:06
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: A day after defeating Australia by 50 runs in Indore, which helped Virat Kohli & Co take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match ODI, Team India reached Bangalore on Monday for the penultimate match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday shared an in-flight video featuring 'man of the moment' Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and Axar Patel.

Rahul then directed few questions to Patel. During the course of the 'interview', Patel revealed how the 'X' became a part of his name.

Watch the video here:

The M Chinnaswamy stadium is spruced up for the big match, but rain threat remains one worrying point for everyone. Weathermen have predicted spells of thundershowers in the next 24 to 48 hours.

In the last 24 hours, many parts of the city had witnessed heavy rain.

