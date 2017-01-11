WATCH: Teary-eyed Ambati Rayudu pays tribute to MS Dhoni on latter's captaincy swansong
Dhoni, on Tuesday, walked in to bat after Rayudu got retired after scoring a ton.
New Delhi: Indian batsman Ambati Rayudu scored a century in MS Dhoni's last game as captain in Indian jersey but the game, unfortunately, ended in a close defeat as the Eoin Morgan-led England XI chased down India's total of 304 runs.
In the post match interview, an emotional Rayudu spoke of his admiration for Dhoni.
“It’s very emotional. I personally feel he [Dhoni] is the best captain India has ever had. (I am) Very happy that I could score a hundred in his last game as captain,” said Rayudu.
“He’s a living legend. I was just watching him, even today he was emotionless. As cool as ever. I am teary eyed right now. Best part about Dhoni bhai is that he keeps things very simple. No panic. He helps youngsters and people like me to build our cricket instead of pushing us and throwing us into a lot panic," he added.
Here's a video footage of Rayudu getting teary-eyed while speaking about Dhoni's last game as captain.
Rayudu pic.twitter.com/acOWursSjn
— Harbhajan Turbonator (@cricketworms) January 10, 2017
