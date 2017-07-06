close
WATCH: These Sushma Verma lighting quick stumpings vs Sri Lanka will embarrass the best in business

Today's win helped India take a giant stride towards clinching a semi-final spot.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 00:30
WATCH: These Sushma Verma lighting quick stumpings vs Sri Lanka will embarrass the best in business
Courtesy: ICC

New Delhi: India registered their fourth straight win in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup with a 16-run victory over Sri Lanka on Wednesday at Derby, England. Both batsmen and bowlers did well, but one aspect of the game which Indian fans would like to celebrate was Sushma Verma's stumpings.

She effected two stumpings, those of Nipuni Hansika and Dilani Manodara off the bowling of Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma. In the 24th over, Hansika came out to take on Poonam, but the Lankan opener missed the line of the ball and ended up losing her wicket, thanks to a lightening quick stumping from the Indian wicket-keeper.

Here's the video (section starts at 2:50):

Verma then joined hands with Deepti to send back Lanka's top-scorer in the 48th over.

Today's win helped India take a giant stride towards clinching a semi-final spot.

The Indian eves also maintained a clean slate against their sub-continental neighbours since the 2013 World Cup, having never lost a single ODI in all meetings.

cricket videoIndia vs Sri LankaICC Women's Cricket World CupSushma Vermacricket news

