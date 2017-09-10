Watch: This imitation of MS Dhoni's 'helicopter shot' will leave you in splits

New Delhi: When we talk about 'Helicopter shot' there is only one name that comes to mind - MS Dhoni. It takes a lot of strength, flawless technique and perfect timing to execute a quintessential Helicopter shot.

A lot of cricketers have tried to imitate former India skipper's trademark shot and the latest to join the bandwagon is this unknown cricketer.

In the video the batsman is seen dancing down the batting crease with the bat in hand as the bowler runs to deliver the ball. He then manages to scoop it straight past the wicket keeper and the short fine leg fielder for a boundary.

This helicopter shot will definitely leave you in splits.

What is that pic.twitter.com/iZ1lk6agGR — Tabrez Shaikh (@its_tabrez_4u) September 7, 2017

The helicopter shot is one of those shots which look very easy to play but when it comes to execution, one has to make careful calculations.

Although Dhoni has been credited with perfecting the nuances of the shot and making it popular, he wasn’t the first cricketer to have tried it.

Sir Vivian Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Abdul Razzaq have all played this shot before Dhoni even came into the foray of international cricket. However, Dhoni’s version is unmatched in terms of the sheer fear it propagates in the opposition bowler.