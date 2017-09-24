Watch comedy that unfolded when Bhuvneshwar Kumar tried bowling knuckle ball

New Delhi: It is an electric ODI match that is taking place between India and Australia in Indore. India lead the five-match series 2-0 and are in a commanding position in the third ODI which is underway as we write.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Australia posted 296 for six in 50 overs. At the time of filing this story, India are 68 without loss after 10 overs.

While one can celebrate the power hitting, the yorkers and the stunning catches, there was a light moment during the first innings of the match as Bhuvneshwar Kumar ran into bowl.

It was comic as in an attempt to bowl the knuckle ball, the bowler brought a chuckle on everyone’s face. Watch the video below.

India are aiming for their ninth consecutive win in ODI cricket. Australia on the other hand are staring at their 11th consecutive loss overseas.