WATCH: This is what goes into making Virat Kohli's well-sculpt body

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 18:47
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli is obsessed with fitness and it is no secret. 

The 28-year-old spends hours at the gym, closely monitors his diet and expects his team to do the same.

From starting out as a chubby cricketer from Delhi, Kohli's transformation into supremely fit athlete has been commendable.

In a video posted by bcci.tv we get a sneak peak into what goes behind making the "captain's well sculpt body". 

In the video, Shankar Basu, India's strength and fitness coach, can be seen scribbling Kohli's day routine on the white board before the Indian skipper heads to the mat and starts his warm-up.

Consequently, one of the busiest cricket teams in the world, India have had a sensational run under their young skipper. 

Kohli became the only batsman in world cricket to average over 50 in all three formats, albeit for a short while.

Kohli has been in the middle of a dream run since the beginning of 2016 with ODI and T20I runs in Australia before a record-breaking IPL campaign which saw him amass 973 runs including four hundreds.

After a thumping win in the series opener, India now lock horns with Sri Lanka in the second ODI on August 24.

After the second ODI, the two teams would meet in the third ODI on Sunday.

Kohli has been in good touch in ODIs this year and continues to power his side home in run-chases. He is averaging 487, yes 487, in India’s successful ODI run-chases this year.

