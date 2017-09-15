Watch: Thisara Perera creams teen sensation Shadab Khan for hat-trick of sixes

New Delhi: Pakistan teen sensation Shadab Khan on Friday became one unlikely target of Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera during the third and final match of the Independence Cup in Lahore.

Batting first, Pakistan rode on Ahmed Shehzad's brilliant 89 to post 183 for four in the must win game. In reply the World XI got off to a disastrous start, losing five wickets inside the tenth over with 67 runs in the board. But the arrival of Perera, who starred in the second match two days ago, began to attack Pakistan bowlers.

And the 28-year-old from Colombo targeted Shadab, who is being marked as one of the future stars. The leg-spinner has managed to carve a name for himself, even as a teenager. But today, it was a different scenario.

In one over, in the 13th, he was hit for three successive sixes and a four by Perera. Here are the videos:

Luckily for the home supporters, who were celebrating the return of cricket in Pakistan, Perera didn't last long. He perished in the very next over, thanks to Rumman Raees, after scoring a brisk 32 off 13 balls. Shadab ended up conceding 34 runs in his three overs spell without success.

Earlier in the match, Shehzad became the first Pakistan player to hit three successive sixes. Ben Cutting bore the brunt of his wrath in the 18th over of the Pakistan innings.

Pakistan, however, won the match 33 runs.