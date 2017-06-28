WATCH: Three sixes in a row! England's Natalie Sciver goes 'boom-boom' against Pakistan in WWC 2017

New Delhi: Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight registered respective maiden centuries to help England post their highest-ever Women's World Cup total en route to beating Pakistan by 107 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) Method in Leicester on Tuesday.

Sciver hit 137 off 92 balls and captain Knight scored 106 off 109 balls as the hosts recovered from 42 for two to post a gigantic total of 377 for seven in 50 overs. It was the second-highest total in competition's history, behind Australia's 412 for three in 1997.

The Sciver-Knight 213-run partnership squalled England's third-wicket record stand set back in 1993, while Pakistan left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu finished with figures of one for 82 -- the most expensive in Women's World Cup history.

Knight struck 12 fours and two sixes in a 109-ball 106, while Sciver slapped 14 fours and four sixes in a whirlwind 92-ball 137.

Three of the four sixes that Sciver hit, came off consecutive deliveries bowled by Pakistan's Sana Mir.

Here's the video of the three consecutive sixes:-

BOOM

BOOM

BOOM While the rain falls in Derby, why not re-live @natsciver's three successive sixes for @englandcricket yesterday! #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/T3vBoGXxKc — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 28, 2017

All teams in the eight-team tournament will play each other once, with the top four contesting the semi-finals. The final takes place at Lord`s on July 23.

(With AFP inputs)