WATCH: Umesh Yadav rocket throw rattles Bangladesh in Hyderabad

New Delhi: The Day 3 of historic one-off Test between India and Bangladesh witnessed some brillaint efforts from either side. But one moment which stood out was a throw from Umesh Yadav.

It needed repeated watching to appreciate his effort.

That happened in the 17th over. Mominul Haque flicked a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery and took the first run comfortably.

Coming for second run, Mominul and Tamim Iqbal hesitated even as Yadav sent a rocket throw towards the non-striker's end.

There, Bhuvi calmly collected the ball and affected a run out, sending back Iqbal.

Watch:

In response to India's 687/6d, Bangladesh gave themselves an outside chance to save the match in Hyderabad with some sensible batting from skipper Mushfiqur Rahaman and Shakib Al Hasan.

At stumps on Thursday, they were 322/6, still trailing by another 365 runs. The score could have been much bigger had their top order batsmen batted with purpose.