WATCH: Umesh Yadav stops a certain boundary with exceptional fielding

Umesh, fielding extra cover, chased down the ball and stopped it with a diving effort at deep.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 18, 2017, 14:42 PM IST
Courtesy: BCCI

New Delhi: After managing just 172 runs in their first innings, India needed everything at their disposal to pose a fightback against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. (LIVE BLOG || SCORECARD)

After two days of minimal action, Day 3 action started on time. But Indian batsmen collectively failed, except Cheteshwar Pujara, who made a classic Test fifty.

However, batting is only a part of this game of bat and ball. Then, there is also fielding. As the saying goes, catches win matches, India needed a good performance on the front.

And pacer Umesh Yadav showed his fielding brilliance with an exceptional effort at the very outset by stopping a certain boundary and saving a run.

Lankan opener Sadeera Samarawickrama started the innings by hitting a four with Bhuvneshwar Kumar failing to control his inswinging delivery.

The Indian pacer responded with an outswinger, and this time, Samarawickrama managed to play a brilliant cover drive. But there was Umesh, fielding extra cover, chased down the ball and stopped it with a diving effort at deep.

Watch his effort here, courtesy BCCI:

India, however, failed to impress with their fielding effort today. There were overthrows and a dropped catch.

