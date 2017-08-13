close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Unamused Kieron Pollard pushes Dwayne Bravo after Knight Riders topple Tridents in Caribbean Premier League

At the post match presentation Knight Riders' skipper teased his Tridents counterpart Kieron Pollard by dancing on his chart buster song 'champion'. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 16:43
WATCH: Unamused Kieron Pollard pushes Dwayne Bravo after Knight Riders topple Tridents in Caribbean Premier League
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: A maiden Caribbean Premier League fifty for Sunil Narine guided the Trinbago Knight Riders to a two-wicket victory against Barbados Tridents on Saturday.

At the post match presentation Knight Riders' skipper teased his Tridents counterpart Kieron Pollard by dancing on his chart buster song 'champion'. 

Pollard was clearly not amused and pushed Bravo out of his way.

Watch the video here:

The Knight Riders' run chase got off to a bad start as they lost Brendon McCullum and Colin Munro early and were reduced to 28 for 2 after 3.3 overs.  

The Knight Riders were in a dicey position at 76/4 but Narine (79) put on 63 with Dwayne Bravo to take the home team to their 4th victory in five matches.

Shoaib Malik (51) and Kane Williamson (30) were the foundation of the Barbados Tridents 152/6, despite Narine and Shadab Khan collectively accounting for 1/37 in eight overs.

Narine hit six fours and five sixes in a 45-ball innings which easily surpassed his previous best of 54 but he and his colleagues were dropped several times in a wretched Tridents fielding effort. 

Invited to bat by Dwayne Bravo, the Tridents totalled 152/9 in their 20 overs.

TAGS

CPLTrinbago Knight RidersBarbados Tridentscricket newsDJ BravoDJ Bravo champion

From Zee News

WATCH: You miss, I strike! Kuldeep Yadav gets Kusal Mendis run-out after R Ashwin misses target
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: You miss, I strike! Kuldeep Yadav gets Kusal Mendis...

Usain Bolt is greatest-ever male sprinter but remember other champions in GOAT discussions
Other Sports

Usain Bolt is greatest-ever male sprinter but remember othe...

Spanish Super Cup, 1st Leg: Barcelona vs Real Madrid – Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Squads, Date, Venue, Time in IST
Football

Spanish Super Cup, 1st Leg: Barcelona vs Real Madrid – Liv...

World Championship: Not thinking about reaching final, only focused on first round, says Kidambi Srikanth
Badminton

World Championship: Not thinking about reaching final, only...

Barcelona to sign Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande for EUR 40 million: Reports
Football

Barcelona to sign Paulinho from Guangzhou Evergrande for EU...

Hardik Pandya can be next Kapil Dev, provided he stays grounded: MSK Prasad
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Hardik Pandya can be next Kapil Dev, provided he stays grou...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 13: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, August 13: Details of LIVE streami...

Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif lead in celebrating Hardik Pandya’s explosive century versus Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif lead in celebrating Hardik P...

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane celebrate as Hardik Pandya cracks 26 runs in an over
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane celebrate as Hardik Pand...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video