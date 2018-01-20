Watch: Under-19 hero Shubman Gill recreates Virat Kohli's short-arm jab

India's junior cricketers are hell-bent on emulating their seniors as far as shot-making is concerned.

Not long ago in the ongoing Under-19 World Cup, Prithvi Shaw had played a drive off the front foot that reminded former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop of Sachin Tendulkar. Reacting to the Indian captain's drive during a commentary stint, Bishop had blurted out, "That's Tendulkar".

Now it's another Under-19 player's turn to draw some parallels with a senior player, and it's Shubman Gill whose short-arm jab for a six put many in mind of Virat Kohli.

During his innings of 90 not out against Zimbabwe in their final Group B game on Friday, Gill pulled off a short arm jab off medium pacer Nkosilathi Nungu, and its similarity to the trademark short-arm jab often used by Kohli was unmistakable.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) posted a video of the shot on Twitter on Saturday. Watch it here.

Shubman Gill's short-arm jab for six against Zimbabwe was voted as yesterday's #U19CWC @Nissan Play of the Day! Congratulations! Check out the candidates and vote each day at https://t.co/omsDy1R5hV! pic.twitter.com/sBCxoYB3T5 — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2018

However, it was the BCCI that had first drawn parallels shortly after the match on Friday.

SPECIAL: @imVkohli invents short-arm jab & Shubman Gill reproduces it at #U19CWC

Here's the comparison of the unique shot -https://t.co/0PsVpk1lvR pic.twitter.com/3QfzQIBTue — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2018

Fans were quick to react.

That's a ridiculous shot. Seen Kohli hit one in a recent ODI series. — 1989 (@1989_tweets) January 20, 2018

India have reached the quarterfinals with three straight wins in their group and will now expect Gill to continue his great touch with the bat that has seen him get two fifties in the two matches he has got the opportunity to bat.