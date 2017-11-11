Watch: Unheralded Simon Milenko destroys England in Ashes warm-up

New Delhi: England pacers produced the goods on the final day of the four-day tour match against Cricket Australia XI at Adelaide Oval on Saturday to set up a 192-run victory in their penultimate Ashes warm-up game. James Anderson (3/12), Chris Woakes (4/17) and Craig Overton (3/15) were brilliant but, their collective effort failed to cover the batting frailties the visitors are facing ahead of the Test series.

The visitors witnessed their batting order crumbling like a pack of cards in the second innings at Adelaide with unheralded Simon Milenko taking five wickets. In their first innings, England managed 293 with half-centuries from Mark Stoneman (61), Joe Root (58) and Dawid Malan (63) even as Daniel Fallins took a five-wicket haul for the hosts.

CA XI responded with 233, then England were bowled out again, for 207. And this time, Milenko took a fifer. The right-arm medium ran through the England batting order, taking five wickets in his 16.4 overs spell.

England won the match, but that's not typical warm-up the visitors needed in the run-up to the Ashes. Already forced to dig deep in their reserves after a series of injuries, England will need a convincing performance in their final Ashes warm-up game again against the CA XI, starting on Wednesday, before the opening Test in Brisbane on November 23.

Yes, they are without Ben Stokes' star power.

