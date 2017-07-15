WATCH: Veda Krishnamurthy demoralises New Zealand with typhoonic half-century in ICC Women's World Cup

New Delhi: India has found a finisher in women's cricket. And she is Veda Krishnamurthy.

In their must-win ICC Women's Cricket World Cup game against New Zealand, India scored a good total of 265/7 thanks to skipper Mithali Raj's hundred and half-centuries of contrasting manners from Harmanpreet Kaur and Krishnamurthy.

The 24-year-old hit 70 off 45 balls, with the help of seven fours and two sixes. She reached her fifty, fastest by an Indian woman player in the World Cups, off the 34th ball.

She got out in the final over, off the penultimate ball, thanks to a run out. But by then, she has done the job, like a proven finisher.