close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Veda Krishnamurthy demoralises New Zealand with typhoonic half-century in ICC Women's World Cup

India has found a finisher in women's cricket. And she is Veda Krishnamurthy.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 - 19:46
WATCH: Veda Krishnamurthy demoralises New Zealand with typhoonic half-century in ICC Women&#039;s World Cup
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

New Delhi: India has found a finisher in women's cricket. And she is Veda Krishnamurthy.

In their must-win ICC Women's Cricket World Cup game against New Zealand, India scored a good total of 265/7 thanks to skipper Mithali Raj's hundred and half-centuries of contrasting manners from Harmanpreet Kaur and Krishnamurthy.

ALSO READThere is no stopping Mithali Raj

The 24-year-old hit 70 off 45 balls, with the help of seven fours and two sixes. She reached her fifty, fastest by an Indian woman player in the World Cups, off the 34th ball.

Watch her knock here:

ALSO WATCHIndia skipper Mithali Raj scores record-breaking sixth ODI ton

She got out in the final over, off the penultimate ball, thanks to a run out. But by then, she has done the job, like a proven finisher.

TAGS

Veda KrishnamurthyIndia vs New ZealandICC Women's World CupMithali Rajcricket news

From Zee News

National Inter-State Athletics: Govindan Lakshmanan wins gold in 5000m, three meet records broken
Other Sports

National Inter-State Athletics: Govindan Lakshmanan wins go...

WATCH: Chris Gayle dances to tune of &#039;Laila Main Laila&#039;, offers fans USD 5000 in challenge
cricket

WATCH: Chris Gayle dances to tune of 'Laila Main Laila...

Wimbledon 2017, Gentlemen&#039;s final preview: Roger Federer seeks historic eighth title but faces test from Marin Cilic
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017, Gentlemen's final preview: Roger Feder...

I will miss rivalry with Mohun Bagan in ISL: Sunil Chhetri
Football

I will miss rivalry with Mohun Bagan in ISL: Sunil Chhetri

Garbine Muguruza crowned Wimbledon champion after beating Venus Williams
Tennis

Garbine Muguruza crowned Wimbledon champion after beating V...

cricket

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe: Graeme Cremer restricts hosts to 293...

Twitter goes berserk as Mithali Raj scores sixth ODI century
cricket

Twitter goes berserk as Mithali Raj scores sixth ODI centur...

British GP: Lewis Hamilton beats Kimi Raikkonen to pole, faces investigation
Other Sports

British GP: Lewis Hamilton beats Kimi Raikkonen to pole, fa...

India skipper Mithali Raj scores record-breaking sixth ODI ton - watch video
cricket

India skipper Mithali Raj scores record-breaking sixth ODI...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video