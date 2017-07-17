WATCH: Vernon Philander vs Chris Morris! South African quickies produce best dismissals of 2nd Test
Philander (3), Morris (2), were in top form as South Africa bowled out England for just 133 runs in second innings.
New Delhi: Cricket South Africa took full advantage of an abject England batting display to register a gigantic 340-run victory over the hosts in the second Test to level the series 1-1 with two games left to play.
The wickets were shared among four bowlers with Vernon Philander (3-24), Keshav Maharj (3-42) and Chris Morris (2-7) taking the honours, but the two quickies did most of the business by sending back the top-order early.
Of the wickets that Philander took – Keaton Jennings, Gary Ballance and Ben Stokes– it was Jennings dismissal that left the spectators' stunned.
Here's a video of Jenning's dismissal:
WICKET Jennings bowled by Philander for 3
4/1 #ENGvSAhttps://t.co/RyVdFp0gNg pic.twitter.com/9vcfQb12od
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 17, 2017
Morris, who took the wickets of Alastair Cook and Joe Root, too rose a few eyebrows with his delivery to dismiss England skipper, bowling a deadly yorker.
Here's the video of Root's dismissal:
WICKET Root bowled by Morris for 8
55/3 #ENGvSAhttps://t.co/RyVdFp0gNg pic.twitter.com/o1vl6zpbzL
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 17, 2017
Instead of mounting the required rearguard action, England collapsed to 133 all out, with the last three wickets falling without the addition of a run, as the spectators at Trent Bridge watched in stunned silence.
England next play South Africa in the third Test starting July 27 at the Oval.
(With Reuters inputs)