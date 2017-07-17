close
Philander (3), Morris (2), were in top form as South Africa bowled out England for just 133 runs in second innings.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 20:39
WATCH: Vernon Philander vs Chris Morris! South African quickies produce best dismissals of 2nd Test
Twitter Grab (@englandcricket)

New Delhi: Cricket South Africa took full advantage of an abject England batting display to register a gigantic 340-run victory over the hosts in the second Test to level the series 1-1 with two games left to play.

The wickets were shared among four bowlers with Vernon Philander (3-24), Keshav Maharj (3-42) and Chris Morris (2-7) taking the honours, but the two quickies did most of the business by sending back the top-order early.

Of the wickets that Philander took – Keaton Jennings, Gary Ballance and Ben Stokes– it was Jennings dismissal that left the spectators' stunned.

Here's a video of Jenning's dismissal:

Morris, who took the wickets of Alastair Cook and Joe Root, too rose a few eyebrows with his delivery to dismiss England skipper, bowling a deadly yorker.

Here's the video of Root's dismissal:

Instead of mounting the required rearguard action, England collapsed to 133 all out, with the last three wickets falling without the addition of a run, as the spectators at Trent Bridge watched in stunned silence.

England next play South Africa in the third Test starting July 27 at the Oval.

(With Reuters inputs)

