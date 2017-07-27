WATCH: Vicious Kagiso Rabada yorker leaves Dawid Malan on all fours at Kennington Oval

New Delhi: He has done it again. Regarded as one of the best young fast bowlers, South Africa Kagiso Rabada produced one of the greatest deliveries of all time to make a mockery of England middle-order batsman Dawid Malan on Day 1 of the third Test at Kennington Oval on Thursday.

Rababa, who returned after serving a ban for swearing at England all-rounder Ben Stokes in the series opener at Lord’s, was fired up from the very start. But the success came in his ninth over, when the 22-year-old yorked the left-handed batsman with a vicious delivery. It was so ferocious that the England debutant lost his footing and found himself on all fours. It was so quick and curling, and hitting the bull's eye.

Watch the video here:

England won the toss and opted to bat, but lost opener Keaton Jennings in the fourth over itself. England then lost Tom Westley and skipper Joe Root.

Former captain Alastair Cook was, however, at his best, batting at 72 off 161 balls as rain delay the resumption of post Tea session. Stokes was giving him company.