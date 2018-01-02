WATCH: Vidarbha batsman lies in pain after being hit by a bouncer, Delhi players walk past him during Ranji Trophy final

The Ranji Trophy 2017-18 season ended with Vidarbha winning their maiden title against the odds. They beat seven-time champions Delhi in the final.

However, one incident which took place during the final may once again raises questions on cricket being a gentleman's game.

In a video uploaded on Instagram by 'bleed.dhonism', a Vidarbha batsman can be seen hitten by a bouncer from a Delhi bowler. After taking the hit, the batsman fell to the ground in pain, while holding the area around his rib-cage. As the batsman lay in pain, nobody from the Delhi team came to help him. Only his partner on the other end signalled for medical help – meanwhile, the Delhi players were walking past the batsman as they changed sides. Even the on-field umpires didn't extend any help.

Sportsmanship A post shared by mahi7781 (@bleed.dhonism) on Dec 31, 2017 at 12:03am PST

Soon after this video was uploaded, social media users flocked to the comment section and criticised Delhi for their behaviour and lack of sportsmanship. Some users even asked the Delhi team to learn sportsmanship from former India captain MS Dhoni.