Watch: Virat Kohli, Aamir Khan set dance floor on fire

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on Saturday shared a video teaser of his Diwali Special TV program "Amir Aur Virat Ke Saath" which will feature Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli.

In his Twitter post, Aamir wrote, "What fun it was interacting with Virat! He is such a relaxed, straight-forward and genuine person. And what a dancer."

What fun it was interacting with Virat! He is such a relaxed, straight forward & genuine person. And what a dancer https://t.co/6Q85RNJHmX — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 14, 2017

In the promo, Aamir can be seen learning Punjabi folk dance from Virat and host of the show Aparshakti Khurana.

"It's a Diwali special episode so two bomb performers of our country, Virat and Aamir sir had to be there. It was lovely to host these two gems," Aparshakti said in a statement.

Guys this one is really special to me as i am hosting two people who inspire me the most @aamir_khan @imVkohli so tune in @ZeeTV Sunday 12pm https://t.co/8n5vAUH8dm — Aparshakti Khurana (@Aparshakti) October 12, 2017

Aamir and Aparshakti worked together in the 2016 sports drama film "Dangal".

The show will be aired on Zee TV on Sunday.

Yesterday, Aamir was in Hyderabad to watch the India-Australia T20I match, but the third and series finale was called off due to wet outfield.