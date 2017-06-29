WATCH: Virat Kohli and Co enjoy beach time in Antigua, indulge in intra-team volleyball match

New Delhi: A lot might be happening off the field with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) working to get the right man appointed as Team India's next head coach, but Virat Kohli and Co. were seen in holiday-mood, while at the same time preparing to face West Indies in the 3rd tie of the 5-match series in Antigua.

With the first ODI washed out due to rain and second reduced to 43-overs a side, the Indian cricket team hasn't had the chance to perform at their absolute best. But that didn't deter the players from enjoying the moment. Ahead of the third ODI, the boys were seen playing volleyball and enjoying beach time in the beautiful Antigua.

Here's a video posted by BCCI:

Trailing 0-1 in the series, the West Indies have brought in two fresh faces -- Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris -- for the remaining three ODIs.

Hope and Ambris replaced Jonathan Carter and Kesrick Williams in the 13-man squad.

Hope, brother of current West Indies wicketkeeper Shai Hope, leads Trinidad and Tobago in domestic cricket while Ambris plays as a wicketkeeper-batsman for Windward Islands.

The home team would hope the new additions bring about a change in fortunes.

While the Indian batsmen looked comfortable in the 39.2 overs of play that was possible in the first ODI, the West Indies were no match for the visitors in the second match.

Having failed for the first time to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy, West Indies would be desperate to turn the tide at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium tomorrow.

(With PTI inputs)