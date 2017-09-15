close
Watch: Virat Kohli at ad shoot ahead of Australia series

Captain Virat Kohli will be the man in focus both as batsman and captain. Ahead of the Australian limited-overs battle, Kohli posted a video and pictures on Twitter. See them below.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 15:17
Watch: Virat Kohli at ad shoot ahead of Australia series
Twitter/ Virat Kohli

New Delhi: India’s cricket winter home season begins on the coming weekend as the national team gets set to take on Australia in the first ODI of the five-match series in Chennai on Sunday.

Captain Virat Kohli will be the man in focus both as batsman and captain. Ahead of the Australian limited-overs battle, Kohli posted a video and pictures on Twitter. See them below.

Kohli will want to continue the hot form that the Indian team has found in recent months. It is fresh from a five-match ODI sweep in Sri Lanka and will look to dominate the Australians who are having several headaches even before the start of the series.

The Aussies are literally having a second-string attack as Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and James Pattinson are all out injured. Even Aaron Finch, who is a part of the squad, is doubtful.

India on the other hand will be without the services of Shikhar Dhawan who has asked for a personal leave for the start of the ODI series.

Virat Kohliad shootIndia vs Australia

