WATCH: Virat Kohli bats for gender equality; asks men to be 'gentlemen'

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli has always stood up for gender equality and has often spoken candidly about treating women respectfully.

He also stood by his girlfriend Anushka Sharma, when she was being trolled on social media for supposedly being a reason for Virat’s brief dip in form. He gave a befitting reply to those who ridiculed the actress.

And now, in a video released by the luxury watch brand that the 28-year-old endorses, he has asked men to behave like gentlemen and treat the ladies respectfully.

In the video, posted by Kohli on his Twitter handle, he says: “This is your time Virat, that’s what they keep telling me. And sometimes, I think maybe it is. I used to feel proud then that I’ve become a man in this world who’s made it to the pages. But now, I’m only ashamed. Men of this world have forgotten how to behave with the ladies. And yet, while this world isn’t, time is fair and it belongs to all of us. So take it. This is your time. Be a gentleman.”

Currently, the Kohli-led Team India are touring Sri Lanka, where they will be playing a full series comprising three Tests, five ODIs and a one-off T20I.

The Men in Blue are leading the Test series 1-0 by registering a 304-run win in Galle.

The second Test starts on Thursday and will be played in Colombo.