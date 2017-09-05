Watch: Virat Kohli bats left-handed after 30th ODI ton

NewDelhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli smashed record books with his sublime run of form and became only the third batsman in the world to score 30 ODI tons after Sachin Tendulkar and Ricky Ponting.

Kohli brought up the record ton in the final ODI of the 5-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

The 28-year-old also consolidated his position of the top of ICC ODI Rankings table when the updated list was released on Monday.

With two days to go for the one-off T20I against the hosts, Kohli enjoyed gully cricket in the island nation.

It was interesting to see that Kohli can not only bat with his right hand but the left one too.

The India captain took to Instagram and posted a story of himself where he plays a left-handed shot and smashed the ball out. He captioned the video "Not bad for a left handed shot."

Decent shot that by a left handed @imVkohli ! pic.twitter.com/clMoX4M5SQ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) September 4, 2017

Kohli led India to a six-wicket victory in the fifth ODI on Sunday scoring an unbeaten 110 runs off 116 balls and whitewashed the islanders 5-0.

Kohli also became the first player to score 1000 ODI runs in 2017.

With the limited overs series win against Sri Lanka, India have now won their fifth ODI series on the trot, starting from Zimbabwe in 2016 (3-0) and then beating New Zealand (3-2), England (2-1) and West Indies (3-1).

Kohli has his eyes set on finding a core team for the 2019 World Cup and has affirmed that flexibility is the key to finding a place in the Indian ODI side where everyone needs to chip in every department.

"We need to find an XI that is flexible enough to try different batsmen at different positions or play bowlers who can bat a bit, along with having the best fielding side on the park. We don't want to be predictable till the lead up to the World Cup and in the World Cup."

"We need to find an XI that is flexible enough to try different batsmen at different positions or play bowlers who can bat a bit, along with having the best fielding side on the park. We don't want to be predictable till the lead up to the World Cup and in the World Cup."

"We want eleven guys who can bat at any stage, and chip in with overs at any stage. We want to remain unpredictable so there is no pattern to anything," Kohli said after winning the series against Sri Lanka.